Police have deployed a heavy contingent of its officers to quell tensions on KNUST campus

Violent clashes between residents of Conti and Katanga on Thursday led the destruction of properties

The REGSEC has warned residents of the rival halls to shelve any intention to disturb the peace on campus and in the region

The incident on KNUST follows similar clashes between two rival halls of the University of Ghana

Police have deployed armed personnel to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to quell tensions after clashes between rival halls turned violent.

The clashes between residents of Unity Hall, popularly known as “Conti”, and University Hall, popularly called “Katanga”, ensued on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

There is no official explanation yet on what may have triggered the clashes. However, viral photos from the Kumasi-based university show the destruction of properties, including at least three damaged vehicles and knocked down signposts.

Heavy police presence on KNUST campus after students destroyed during violent clashes. Source: UGC/Joy News

Hall Week Celebrations Triggered Violent KNUST Clashes

Reports indicate that as part of the hall celebrations of Katanga, residents embarked on a street procession. When they arrived on campus, the procession attempted to use the frontage of the Unity Hall, resulting in the clash.

The students reportedly pelted stones at each other. On Thursday, police were able to restore calm shortly after the clashes.

But the deployment of the riot police to the campus on Friday, August 19, 2022 is to stop a possible demonstration by one of the residents of the rival halls.

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) said in a statement that any action intended to disturb the peace on campus would be dealt with.

“It is gratefully requested that people nursing such intentions desist from that and go by the rule of law as any breach in KNUST and the region will be addressed appropriately,” the statement sighted by YEN.com.gh warned.

Police Storm University of Ghana With Guns: Mount Heavy Presence To Quell Agitation By ‘Vandals’

In a similar incident earlier this week, police deployed heavily armed officers to the University of Ghana's Commonwealth Hall after residents held a demonstration against the university's decision to suspend two hall leaders.

YEN.com.gh reported that hundreds of Commonwealth Hall residents, known as 'Vandals', sang, danced and brandished placards inside the hall to protest the suspension of the hall master and senior tutor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The hall master and senior tutor were suspended following violent clashes between the Vandals and residents of rival hall, Mensah Sarbah Hall, known popularly as the Vikings.

In that incident, a vehicle parked in front of the Mensah Sarbah Hall was torched and properties destroyed by a group of students suspected to be Vandals.

