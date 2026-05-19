Kylian Mbappé is facing growing uncertainty over his future at Real Madrid amid reports of internal doubts

Real Madrid’s underwhelming Champions League form and domestic struggles have intensified pressure at Bernabeu

The prolific French forward has racked up 85 goals and 12 assists in 102 matches for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé’s future at Real Madrid is reportedly facing growing uncertainty despite the French superstar producing remarkable numbers since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old was expected to usher in a new era of dominance at the Santiago Bernabéu, but things have not gone according to plan.

Real Madrid could reportedly let Kylian Mbappe leave if they receive the right offer. Image credit: Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Although Mbappe has netted an impressive 85 goals in two seasons, Madrid have struggled domestically, with Barcelona under Hansi Flick winning back-to-back La Liga titles.

Mbappe could leave Real Madrid for right price

There is also concern over Madrid’s decline in the UEFA Champions League. Before Mbappe joined, Los Blancos lifted two Champions League trophies in three years. Since his arrival, however, they have failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals.

Reports in Spain and France also claim tensions are growing behind the scenes. Questions have reportedly been raised over Mbappe’s behaviour, while some club officials are also said to doubt whether he and Vinícius Júnior can effectively coexist in the same attack.

Despite his world-class status, TEAMtalk suggests Madrid could consider a sale if issues persist, though any transfer would likely demand a record-breaking fee, beating the €222 million Paris Saint-Germain paid to Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Can Mbappe win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florentino Pérez tipped Kylian Mbappé to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

However, given how the season has unfolded for Real Madrid, it remains to be seen whether he can still compete for the prestigious award.

Source: YEN.com.gh