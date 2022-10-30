Two KNUST students have designed an app that can monitor traffic offences in real-time and also receive the corresponding payment

The students explained that the work of the app is to digitalise the work of the traffic reporting officer, making the mode of work easier and faster

The app was the result of their final project work, which received a lot of positive feedback from social media users on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Technology is fast-advancing, and the world is going digital. For this reason, two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Osei Clifford Asibey and Felix Gyabaa, designed an app that completely digitalises the work of the traffic reporting officer.

Two KNUST students designed an app that can monitor traffic offences. Photo credit: @JoyNewsOnTV and GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

On Ghana's highways, violating motorists must go through a hectic procedure to pay their penalties in full. Traditionally, vehicles belonging to offenders are impounded and transported to the nearest police station, which may be far away in some situations.

The offender must then go through some processes to pay the required fines, occasionally taken to court, to determine the amount of money to be paid.

Watch the video of their presentation below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The traffic and offence monitoring and payment app designed by the two brilliant students will solve all the hectic procedures. They explain:

We created a traffic police app with the goal of digitizing the MTTD's manual reporting method. When someone breaks the law while driving, their car is seized and sent to the police station where they must pay any fines. This strategy requires and wastes time. Our system can record the occurrence and calculate the fine immediately.

How The App Works

The system records the traffic violation as a video or a photo and determines the sort of offence. The police officer will input the offender's car number and mobile number after taking the video and uploading it.

The specific fine, the location of the incident, and the needed cash would immediately appear, and the app would send the offender an SMS message. The offender can use mobile money or the traffic police payment app to pay the fee after receiving the SMS.

They are Tech-Savvy: 3 KNUST Students Build Device to Determine Water Quality

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how three KNUST students built a device that can determine water quality. Waterbits is a tool created by three students at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to assess water safety and quality for drinking and other uses. They were inspired by how the characteristics of water are impacted when there are a lot of contaminants present.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh