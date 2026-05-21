Mabel Aruwajoye has inspired many after completing her academic journey and becoming a licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist at age 21

She graduated from secondary school as the best graduating student at age 12, but faced delays in gaining university admission despite meeting requirements

Despite the setbacks, she graduated with a Second Class Upper degree and earned distinctions in two professional examinations

A young Nigerian woman, Mabel Aruwajoye, has inspired many online after sharing her academic journey, from early setbacks to becoming a licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist at the University of Ibadan.

Mabel, who graduated from secondary school at the age of 12 as the top student, shared that despite her strong academic performance, gaining university admission was not immediate.

Mabel Aruwajoye celebrates becoming a licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist after years of determination and hard work. Photo credit: Photo credit: LinkedIn/ Mabel Aruwajoye

Source: UGC

Sharing her story on LinkedIn, she recalled how she watched her peers gain admission into higher institutions after secondary school while she remained at home despite meeting admission requirements.

According to Mabel, her parents refused to allow her to remain idle and encouraged her to pursue Cambridge A Levels while waiting for another opportunity.

“Fresh out of secondary school in 2018, watching mates gain admission while I didn't, despite passing the cutoff. My parents refused to let me stay home. A Levels it was,” she wrote.

She explained that the programme initially proved challenging before she eventually found stability and completed it in 2020 with strong grades.

In 2021, she gained Direct Entry admission into the University of Ibadan to study Biomedical Laboratory Science.

Mabel described her years at the university as demanding, highlighting moments that tested her mentally, physically and financially.

She recounted struggling academically during her second year, enduring intense clinical training at the University College Hospital, and battling a malaria scare shortly before one of her professional examinations.

Despite the obstacles, she passed two professional examinations with distinction and graduated with a Second Class Upper degree.

“Two professional exams. Two Distinctions. A 2:1 degree. And a license,” she wrote.

Eight years after leaving secondary school, Mabel said she officially became a licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist at age 21.

She expressed gratitude to God, her family, supervisors, friends and colleagues for supporting her through the journey.

Her story has since inspired many social media users, with several praising her determination and resilience.

Source: YEN.com.gh