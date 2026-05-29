A survivor of the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy fire has shared a painful account of the tragedy that killed 16 students

The student said she suffered broken bones after jumping from the first floor to escape the flames

Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the dormitory fire that left dozens injured

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A student who survived the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, has emotionally recounted the terrifying moments she escaped the inferno that claimed 16 lives.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, May 27, leaving 79 other students injured and sparking nationwide concern.

A survivor of the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy fire has shared her painful escape story from hospital. Photo credit: Softradio News Ke/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking from her hospital bed, the student explained that the girls had retired to their dormitories earlier in the night following activities linked to a Muslim holiday schedule observed at the school.

According to her, panic broke out around midnight after a student shouted that the dormitory was on fire.

She recalled that flames had already spread across the main escape pathway by the time many students attempted to flee, forcing some of them back into their cubicles as thick smoke filled the building.

The survivor said the girls eventually opened windows and jumped from the first floor in an attempt to save themselves.

She revealed that she lost consciousness after landing and later woke up in the hospital, where doctors informed her that she had suffered fractures in her arm and leg from the impact.

The student described the experience as deeply traumatic, saying she continues to struggle physically, mentally, and emotionally following the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which has triggered grief and calls for improved safety measures in schools across the country.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh