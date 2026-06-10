A parliamentary committee visited the Afari Military Hospital to assess its neglected state and push for completion

Patrick Boakye-Yiadom was seen weeding the hospital grounds amid calls for immediate operationalisation of the facility

Tensions rose as soldiers confronted minority MPs over unauthorised access to the long-abandoned hospital project

The Afari Military Hospital in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region was the scene of a political spectacle after a visit by a parliamentary committee.

The visit forms part of efforts to assess the state of the hospital and push for its completion and operationalisation.

Obuasi East MP Patrick Boakye-Yiadom weeds part of the Afari Military Hospital. Credit: Citi News.

Source: Facebook

Citi News shared a video of the Deputy Ranking Member on the Health Committee and MP for Obuasi East, Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, weeding the facility, amid concerns over the non-operationalisation of the hospital.

Vides showed the facility overcome with plants because of the neglect.

Minority MPs on Parliament’s Health Committee were demanding the immediate operationalisation of the over 500-bed Afari Military Hospital.

Chaos sparked at the hospital after soldiers stationed at the facility confronted members of the minority and residents on the Health Committee over what they described as an unauthorised entry into the premises.

The soldiers insisted the MPs should have sought prior clearance before entering the facility, a position that triggered further pushback from the lawmakers, who described the visit as a necessary emergency oversight exercise.

The New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament, led by Ranking Member Nana Ayew Afriyie, had visited the facility to assess the condition of the long-abandoned over 500-bed-capacity hospital project, which has been left unused for years.

The Minority MPs are currently touring parts of the Ashanti Region to demand the urgent operationalisation of abandoned health infrastructure.

This was a reaction to the strike by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which has raised concerns about access to healthcare services.

Why Komfo Anokye doctors went on strike?

The doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital went on strike to protest the suspension of the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, directed the Board of the hospital to suspend Dr Baidoo for two weeks with immediate effect.

The Minister asked that the CEO be sanctioned for the temporary suspension of emergency admissions.

KATH Doctors embark on an indefinite industrial action over the suspension of the hospital's CEO. Credit: @kathhospital

Source: Facebook

In a letter dated June 5, 2026, the Minister said the CEO’s decision to announce a temporary suspension of emergency admissions was contrary to directives issued by President John Mahama.

The strike was announced by the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) after the members held an emergency meeting on June 5, 2026.

Ashanti minister announces agreement with striking doctors

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister announced a resolution and agreement with striking health workers in the region to call off their industrial action.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) had previously ordered a halt to the strike action, directing the workers to resume duties while negotiations continued.

Following meetings with stakeholders, the regional minister said a common ground had been reached. Doctors eventially called off the strike.

Source: YEN.com.gh