The West Africa Examination Council will on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 release the results for the 2022 WASSCE school candidates

The exams were taken in a total of 49 venues across the country by some 422,883 school candidates

Successful candidates may go on to further their education at a university or a vocational school

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) will release the results for the 2022 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results for school candidates on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Last week, WAEC disclosed that it has finished marking and recording the examination papers at all the 49 venues that the exams were taken and has since started processing results.

L-R: Stock photo of WASSCE candidates taking a paper while the Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum walks among them and students of Wesley Girls High School. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The council said in the statement that investigations into examination malpractices detected during and after the exams were also ongoing.

“The Council is hereby urging school authorities and candidates who have been invited to its Offices to assist with investigations into suspected cases of malpractices to endeavour to honour the invitations to facilitate the speedy resolution of those cases,” the statement noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Checking 2022 WASSCE For School Candidates

School candidates willing to check their results can do so by first acquiring the “results checker card” and follow easy steps outlined on the card on the results-checking portal.

However, until the results are officially released, candidates have been advised against using the results checker cards on the portal.

It is important that candidates using the result checker do so with caution by keying the right information.

The results checking portal typically demands vital information like full name (used to register for the exams) and index number.

The result checker fails to work when a candidate inputs wrong information.

The following easy steps can help students to check their results on the portal after purchasing the results-checking voucher:

Enter your Index Number. Select the Type of Examination (e.g. WASSCE). Select your Examination Year eg. 2003. Enter the Serial Number found on the Voucher. Enter the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Voucher eg. 012345678912. Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year. This is to ensure that your examination information is correct. Click on Submit and wait for the display in the popup window. This may take several minutes.

New Juabeng Senior High School Graduate Who Bagged 5As In WASSCE Seeks Financial Support

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a secondary school graduate took to LinkedIn to ask for support to pursue tertiary education.

Douglas Adongo who was a graduate of New Jabeng Senior High School in 2021 successfully bagged 5As and 3Bs in WASSCE.

Many Ghanaians who saw his post suggested he apply to KNUST, where he can get financial aid as a needy but brilliant student.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh