Sencherey Leisel Pomah, a brilliant girl sparked mixed reactions after her impressive WASSCE emerged online

The Science student obtained 6As and two B3s in the 2022 WASSCE, which some people doubt she earned it

According to @RomeoBronx1, a Twitter user who reacted to the results, ''[It's] not genuine, she copied''

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A girl named Sencherey Leisel Pomah sparked mixed reactions after her impressive West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results emerged online.

The Science student obtained 6As and two B3s in the 2022 WASSCE, which some people doubted is genuine.

The subjects Sencherey Leisel Pomah wrote

Pomah bagged As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, and Chemistry. She earned B3 in Chemistry and English Language.

Photo of brilliant girl with 6As in WASSCE. Credit: @adwoa_dela.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2022 WASSCE provisional results

The provisional results of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Thursday, December 1.

In a statement, the Council said the results have been hosted online and encouraged candidates to access their results at the website, www.waecgh.org.

According to @RomeoBronx1, a Twitter user who reacted to Pomah's results, ''[it's] not genuine, she copied''. Some netizens shared varied views on Pomah's milestone.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

People express doubts after seeing Sencherey Leisel Pomah's results

@RomeoBronx1 posted:

Its not genuine, she copied

@KofiCliff posted:

University admitting this year SHS graduates must do entrance exams. Their results are questionable.

@tek_junction commented:

Yes, it’s questionable bcos if you reflect on how you wrote your WASSCE you think everyone copied it.

@kwafiz6 SAID:

I know somebro wey get 8As but he deh do construction as I dey talk to you. Ghana exams results no dey buy Jollof for Kanta. On God.

@Omec_Gh asked:

Biology she got A? En3 girl no abien papapa.

@KlutseForgive replied:

Aaah biology is not difficult so is not surprising she had an A in Biology.

@Enochfosu16 said:

Okay, welcome to UCC babe. When she drops tell her to look for Toosweet okay?

Brilliant Tamale Girl with 6As in WASSCE Rejected Twice by UDS

In more news on WASSCE, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that despite obtaining 6As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Seidu Gloria Wunsani's dream of studying Medicine or Aerospace Engineering hangs in the balance.

The alumna of Tamale Senior High School in Ghana desires a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Wunsani has applied twice to the University for Development Studies, UDS, to achieve her dream but the establishment rejected her despite her laudable WASSCE results.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh