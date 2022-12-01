WAEC has released the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results

According to the data, the papers of some 3,845 school candidates who took part in the exams have been cancelled

A statement by WAEC also encouraged candidates to access their results at the Council’s website

The provisional results of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

In a statement issued today, Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Council said the results have been hosted online and encouraged candidates to access their results at the website, www.waecgh.org.

Some WASSCE candidates across the country in a pose with Second Lady Samira Bawumia Image Credit: @Cape-Coast-Oguaa

Source: Facebook

A breakdown of the results indicated that a total number of 422,883 candidates, made up of 203,753 males and 219,130 females from 977 schools, sat for the examination, which was 5.25% lower than the 2021 entry figure of 446,352.

The data also revealed that candidates performed better in Social Studies over the three years (2020-2022), with a fluctuating trend in the performance of candidates recorded in English Language, Core Mathematics, and Integrated Science over the same period.

The statement also added that following a request from the Ghana Education Service (GES), the subject results of 8,486 candidates who failed to return learning support materials supplied to them and/or destroyed school property could not be accessed online at the Council’s website.

The affected candidates are advised to visit their schools for their results.

Also, the subject results of 3,845 candidates have been cancelled for sending foreign material into the examination hall, with the entire results of some 518 candidates cancelled for sending mobile phones into the examination hall.

The fate of some 280 candidates is also unknown as their entire results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged cases of impersonation and reported cases of collusion detected during the examination.

“The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations,” the Council said in the statement.

2022 WASSCE Results For School Candidates To Be Released On Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC had announced it will release the results for the 2022 WASSCE on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Last week, WAEC disclosed that it has finished marking and recording the examination papers at all the 49 venues where the exams were taken and have since started processing results.

