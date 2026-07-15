NPP Annuls Constituency Elections in 3 Ashanti Region Seats Over Rule Breaches
- The NPP annulled constituency executive elections in three constituencies over breaches of party rules and court orders
- The National Steering Committee summoned the Ashanti Regional Steering Committee to appear before it to explain the conduct of the elections
- The opposition party referred other unresolved election issues to the Electoral Affairs Committee for advice
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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared void the constituency executive elections held in three Ashanti Region constituencies, after determining that the polls were conducted in open defiance of party directives, election regulations and, where relevant, existing court orders.
The National Steering Committee announced the decision on Wednesday, July 15, after convening to review the conduct of constituency executive elections held across the country over the preceding weekend.
The three affected constituencies are Bantama, Afigya Sekyere East and Adansi Asokwa, all located in the Ashanti Region.
The party described the conduct of the polls in those areas as a "flagrant disregard of Party directives, the Rules and Regulations governing the 2026 Constituency Executive Elections, and, where applicable, subsisting court orders."
Asaase News reported that the annulment takes immediate effect.
As a direct consequence, the Ashanti Regional Steering Committee has been summoned to appear before the National Steering Committee on Tuesday, July 21, to account for the circumstances under which those elections were allowed to proceed.
Disputes Referred to Electoral Affairs Committee
Beyond the three annulled contests, the party also directed that the dispute surrounding the Asante Akyem Central constituency election, along with all other outstanding constituency election issues nationwide, be forwarded to the Electoral Affairs Committee of the National Council for advice and recommendations.
The statement was jointly signed by Acting National Chairman Danquah Smith Buttey and General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, who said the measures were intended to protect the credibility of the party's internal democratic processes.
The NPP's constituency executive elections form a critical part of the party's grassroots organisational structure, and disputes over their conduct have the potential to deepen internal divisions ahead of the party's broader rebuilding efforts following the 2024 general election.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.