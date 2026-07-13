The German Federal Foreign Office published its 2026 visa-free travel list, with only two African countries making the cut

Mauritius and Seychelles nationals can enter Germany for up to 90 days without a visa for tourism, business or family visits

Citizens of most African countries must still obtain a Schengen visa before travelling to Germany in 2026

The German Federal Foreign Office has published its 2026 visa-free entry list, confirming that only two African nations qualify.

The official list covers 62 countries outside the European Union and the Schengen area.

The German Federal Foreign Office publishes a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enter the country without a visa in 2026. Image credit: Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Fadel Senna/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In all of Africa, Mauritius and Seychelles were the only countries to secure exemptions for their passport holders.

Citizens of the two qualifying African island nations may enter Germany without obtaining a visa in advance, joining passport holders from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

What Germany's visa exemption covers

Nationals of Mauritius and Seychelles are permitted to travel to Germany for tourism, business purposes or family visits. Stays are limited to 90 days within any 180-day period.

According to the German Federal Office, the exemption does not cover employment; anyone intending to work in Germany must separately apply for a work visa before travelling.

EU, EEA and Swiss citizens fall outside this list entirely, as they already benefit from established freedom of movement rights across member states.

A tiered system within the list

A select group of countries within the 62 enjoy additional privileges. Citizens of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States may not only enter Germany without a visa but are also permitted to apply for a German residence permit from within the country after arriving, rather than completing that process in their home nation beforehand.

This arrangement is not extended to Mauritius or Seychelles passport holders, who must process any residence-related applications through standard channels.

Most African nationals still require a Schengen visa

For citizens across the rest of the African continent, the requirements for 2026 remain unchanged.

A Schengen visa is a mandatory prerequisite before any travel to Germany can take place.

The Federal Foreign Office publishes a comprehensive 190-country reference list on its official website, detailing travel requirements on a country-by-country basis.

The limited representation of African nations on the exemption list means that travellers from the region continue to face considerably higher barriers to entry compared with those from North America, East Asia, Latin America and the Pacific, where eligible countries are far more numerous.

Spain names 8 African countries on visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain also published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country

Citizens from Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini, and Lesotho can enter Spain without a prior visa application

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and most other African countries must apply for a Schengen visa for €90 before travelling to Spain

Source: YEN.com.gh