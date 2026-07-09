The Ghana Education Service banned graduation ceremonies, prom nights, and leavers' celebrations across Greater Accra with immediate effect

The Regional Education Directorate said the ban covers all public and private pre-tertiary schools and aims to protect parents from financial burden

Private school owners strongly criticised the blanket ban, calling it collective punishment and demanding the GES regulate rather than prohibit

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Education Service has imposed an immediate ban on graduation ceremonies, prom nights, leavers' celebrations, and all related events at pre-tertiary schools across the Greater Accra Region, affecting both public and private institutions.

The Regional Education Directorate issued a communiqué drawing attention to planned graduation events being organised by some schools in the region, reminding school managements that the Ministry of Education had already placed a total prohibition on such activities.

Thousands of students in Accra denied graduation as the GES bans extravagant ceremonies. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook & GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

Why GES imposed the graduation ban

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the directive stated the restriction was "intended to promote discipline, equity, and child protection, while preventing undue financial burden on parents and guardians."

The move follows viral social media clips showing parents presenting extravagant gifts to pupils at school events, which the GES cited as a key motivation behind the crackdown.

The communiqué read in part: "You are hereby reminded that the Ministry of Education has placed a total ban on graduation ceremonies, prom nights, leavers' celebrations, and related activities involving pupils and students of pre-tertiary educational institutions (both public and private)."

Private schools push back against GES ban

Private school owners have reacted with sharp criticism, arguing that the directive amounts to collective punishment of thousands of students for the actions of a small number of parents at isolated schools.

"How do you punish everybody because some parents in a few schools decided to give their children expensive gifts?" one school director argued.

Proprietors are pressing for the directive to be reconsidered, with one urging the GES to take a more measured approach.

"Before schools find their own ways around this, GES should revise the directive. Regulate us, don't ban us," the proprietor said.

The backlash from private school owners reflects broader frustration with what many in the sector view as a disproportionate response to incidents that were not widespread across all institutions.

GES denies fake report on BECE results

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Ghana Education Service labelled as fake a viral Facebook post claiming the BECE school placement process had begun.

BECE results were expected by July 15, and the anticipation has fuelled the spread of false information on social media.

The GES recently also debunked claims that floodwaters washed away WASSCE examination papers, forcing a rewrite for some candidates.

Source: YEN.com.gh