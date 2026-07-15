Four-year-old Ernestina Afia Sarpong showcased her makeup talent, captivating Ghanaians online

Mother Agnes Blankson initially resisted Ernestina's passion for makeup, but now supports her dream

Education remains a priority for Ernestina, balancing schoolwork with her budding makeup skills

Ernestina Afia Sarpong is a four-year-old who has got several Ghanaians online talking about her after she showed how talented she is.

Agnes Blankson, the mother of the little girl, said she initially did not like that her daughter loved to be in such an industry but has changed her mind.

Ernestina Afia Sarpong is a four-year-old Ghanaian makeup artist. Photo credit: Nkonkonsa

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Agnes Blankson said her daughter started applying makeup to her face when she was two years old.

"She started when she was two years old. One day she picked items used for makeup and started applying them on her face. She was always doing that. I didn't like her to play with the items because they used to stain her clothes. So, I kept preventing her by taking the things from her."

"However, she kept picking the makeup items which belonged to the apprentices. They were always complaining. She sometimes took some of the makeup items and applied them to the faces of her schoolmates. I noticed that doing makeup was something she loved, so I decided to allow her to do it," she added.

Agnes Blankson said despite her daughter's love for makeup, she also goes to school. Ernestina Afia Sarpong's mother said she believes education is key no matter the career one wants to pursue.

"Education is important, so she goes to school. She loves going to school. When she comes back from school, the first thing she does is her homework. She's intelligent. After her homework, she applies makeup to her face or to any of her friends around."

Agnes Blankson shared the great customer relations her daughter has with the clients who come to the salon.

"She relates very well to the customers who come here. They let her work on their faces as well. I am proud of her. Since I noticed she loves it, I will do everything within my power to help her as a mother."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh