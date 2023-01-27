Dr Abraham Kwadzo Ahiakpa, a resilient Ghanaian medical man, was adjudged the 2022 Overall Best Graduating Student at UHAS

He clinched six coveted awards, including the Professor John and Margaret Gyapong Prize for Best Graduating Student in Community Medicine

Ahiakpa has been showered with accolades after a benefactor highlighted his remarkable achievement on Facebook

A Ghanaian medical man, Dr Abraham Kwadzo Ahiakpa, emerged as the 2022 Overall Best Graduating Student at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, UHAS.

Dr Abraham Kwadzo Ahiakpa wins six awards

He swept a total of six coveted awards during the graduation ceremony, including the Professor John and the Margaret Gyapong Prize for Best Graduating student in Community Medicine and the Mr Thomas Boateng Appiagyei Pharmacology Prize for Best Graduating Preclinical Student.

Ahiakpa also took home the Professor Frank Edwin/Professor Martin Tamatey Prize for Best Graduating Student in Cardiothoracic surgery and the Professor David Ofori-Adjei Prize for Best Graduating Student in Medicine and Therapeutic.

The prodigy also clinched the Ghana Medical Association Prize for Overall Outstanding Graduating MBCHB Student and the Dean's Prize for the Overall Outstanding Graduating Medical Student.

Abraham Kwadzo Ahiakpa's early struggle before the achievement

In a Facebook post by social media user Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu, he recounted Ahiakpa's financial difficulty in the early stages of the journey to medical school.

''I am proud and very fulfilled that you are now a Medical Doctor. I remember the day Edem Agbana called and spoke about assisting you financially to enable you to pay your admission fees to the Medical School and today I am proud that I am part of your success story. Go out there and make Ghana proud,'' Sukparu recalled.

He shared images of Ahiakpa donning his gown at the graduation ceremony. Netizens showered Ahiakpa with accolades.

See the photos below:

People commented on Dr Abraham Kwadzo Ahiakpa's achievement

Kofi Anum Ahiadome simply said:

Shark.

Issah Asuru commented:

Congratulations to him.

Daniel Alitu Kasagatuo posted:

Congratulations Doc. And thank you Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu for being part of this success story. I'm particularly excited about the support systems you have provided for your constituents at the tertiary level to enable them to complete their programs without any financial hindrance. This is what service and leadership mean, as a young MP.

Nashiru Chokodi commented:

Congratulation to him.

Nene Kay said:

Please tell Johnson to send me back my money.

Emmanuel Agbanu Robinson posted:

Wow, congratulations man.

Nuhu Ballu commented:

Congratulations to him and thanks so very much hon for being part of this success.

Derrick Devlin Darlington reacted:

Honorable this is what you were born for, but to the young man, this is genuinely incredible intelligence. Hopefully, he stays and works for mother Ghana.

