The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is constructing a library fully fitted with shower-services

The move will afford students the opportunity to shower before lectures when they stay overnight to learn

The announcement which was made by the KNUST SRC president Frank Owusu has drawn varied reactions online

Students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will no longer have to worry about going to their hostels to bathe before attending lectures.

This follows the construction of an ultra-modern library fully fitted with shower services.

KNUST constructing 24-hour service library

According to the Students Representative Council's president of KNUST, Frank Owusu, the library will be open 24 hours a day and will afford students the opportunity to shower before lectures.

“KNUST is constructing a library which will include bathrooms and be open at all hours, allowing for students who need to stay overnight an opportunity to take a shower and attend lectures in the morning.”

The announcement which was made on the Twitter handle of @VOICE_of_KNUST has drawn varied reactions online some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@wahab_cide

That sounds like a good initiative. My problem is there are already plenty study rooms across KNUST campus with inadequate chairs, poor ventilation, bad smell, and poor lighting. Can they just fix that. Why should it always be about creating new and not improving the existing? Oh

@jemymaths

Not all students are in the halls which are equipped with such facilities so then the new library is a good initiative considering students off campus

@MFODWOMK

Good win for the boys, no need to pay for a hostel again. If you know you know

@iamkingcechi

Students do not have a learning facility problem, they do however have the problem of the “standard of learning facility” and the inadequacy of halls causing a real accommodation crisis. Good leadership is properly diagnosing a challenge and meeting it. Make a positive impact!

@BGYeboah

We nor go pay hostel fees again

@Arthur_oiz

And why would a student wanna stay overnight in a library? Weird.

@rumpel_irving

You people naa you dun know what to do with money, what about people that dun go there, can you build us a TV room with bathrooms so that we can also stay there overnight

@v17_07_00

Is this healthy at all? Staying overnight and attending lectures the next morning. Won't that do more harm than good?! The brain needs rest at least

