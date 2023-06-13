Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis has become the youngest person to graduate from a university in Canada

She attended the University of Ottawa to do a diploma for a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science

The child prodigy who has completed a 40-paged thesis started the university when she was nine

A 12-year-old girl from Ottawa, Canada, has become the youngest Canadian to graduate from a tertiary institution.

Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis gained admission to the University of Ottawa to do a diploma for a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science during the weekend.

Anthaea-Grace started school at the university when she was nine years old. The child prodigy completed a 40-paged thesis on the relationship between the brain and the hand for right-handed versus left-handed people.

Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis, the youngest graduate ever from a Canadian university Photo credit: @judyatrinh (Twitter) and Sean Kilpatrick

CBC News indicated that Anthaea-Grace researched the topic for one year and presented her findings at the Ottawa-Carleton Institute of Biology Symposium.

The 12-year-old said she was happy to call herself a researcher.

Anthaea-Grace’s mother, Johanna Dennis, felt proud as the brain behind the child prodigy.

Johanna said she knew her daughter was talented when she was about two-and-a-half years old because she could read at that time.

She started public school at four years old after studying for kindergarten and grade one together.

However, the 12-year-old was in the same class with much older students, which did not make it easy for her.

Anthaea-Grace said other gifted and intelligent people like her should not be cowered because of the misconceptions about them.

While growing up, Anthaea-Grace also learned swimming, dancing and enjoyed the musical theatre.

She is fielding offers of postgraduate studies from at least seven universities in Canada and the United States.

Her top three schools so far are McGill University, the University of Toronto and the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Elijah Muhammad, the youngest African-American

A 13-year-old also made history when he walked across the stage to become the youngest African-American graduate.

Elijah Muhammad graduated college with a Computer Science and Cybersecurity degree.

The child prodigy didn’t understand the gravity of his achievement until his father explained it to him. Aside from the degrees, Elijah has 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and four Oklahoma City Community College diplomas.

Nigerian graduates as first black student with a double degree from West Virginia University in the US

A black man in the United States of America, Divine Nwafor, graduated with a double degree from the West Virginia University.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Divine said he is a first-generation college graduate and the first physician in his family.

He left Lagos, Nigeria, to the US in 2011 to pursue a biochemistry degree. Afterwards, he stayed for the MD/PhD programme because he dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon.

