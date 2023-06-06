A 29-year-old Ghanaian pharmacist called Rachel Okem Otchere urgently needs $97k to undergo rehabilitative care and surgeries

This was after the young lady gave birth through CS and was given a wrong medication

Rachel Okem who used to vlog with her husband currently needs a sum of $97k to undergo the various processes

Rachel Okem Otchere, a 29-year-old Ghanaian wife and staunch Christian has been left paralysed and stuck in a wheelchair after a surgery. Presently, she has been fixed with a feeding tube through which food is given to her.

The young Ghanaian lady had delivered a baby through caesarean section (CS), after which she was wrongfully administered Atracurium, a powerful anaesthetic, leaving her paralysed.

According to a report on her gofundme account, she is facing an incredibly gruelling journey of neurological tests, surgeries and rehabilitative care.

Rachel's family have spent all they have to pay for her bills and medications but after GH¢200,000, their funds are exhausted, for which reason they now plead with the general public for assistance.

"There’s an outstanding bill of GHS 248,176.88 (approx. USD 22,172.92), and Rachel needs about GBP 60,000 (approx. 74,702.94) for an extensive 3-month rehabilitation treatment in the UK," the report further specified.

Details about Rachel Okem Otchere

Rachel is a doctor of pharmacy graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who completed in 2018.

Prior to the unfortunate incident, she was an active member of the church who dedicated most of her time to her profession and faith.

Anyone willing to support her financially can do that via the Vodafone cash number: 0501043829. She also used to vlog with her beloved husband.

