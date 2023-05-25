Divine Nwafor left Lagos, Nigeria, to pursue a degree in biochemistry in the United States of America

He, however, stayed on after the initial degree to become a first-generation college graduate and the first physician in his family

He graduated from West Virginia University as the first Black man with a dual degree

A Black man in the United States of America, Divine Nwafor, has made history as the first Black student to graduate with a double degree from West Virginia University.

In a tweet, Divine described his graduation day as a memorable day. He chalked many firsts both in his family and at the university.

He is a first-generation college graduate and the first physician in his family.

He said:

“Yesterday was a memorable day: First Gen College grad. First Physician in the family. First Black student to graduate with a dual M.D/Ph.D. degree from @WestVirginiaU. To my family, friends, and mentors, WE DID IT.”

Divine Nwafor, originally from Lagos, Nigeria, moved to the US in 2011 to pursue a biochemistry degree. When he was done, Divine stayed for the MD/PhD programme because he dreamt of becoming a neurosurgeon.

He said it was not an easy task, but he had great mentors who gave him some of the best advice during his education.

Role of mentors and lecturers in Divine’s achievement

After earning a dual MD/PhD degree, he worked to be taken into the neurosurgery residency field. Divine said he sometimes felt overwhelmed, but one piece of advice from a mentor became his mantra.

In an interview for a publication with the school, Divine said his lecturer always encouraged him to give every activity his best since nothing is impossible.

“Put your best foot forward. There will be hard days in school, residency, and practice, but nothing is impossible. Start by seeking understanding, be it of the research and science or the patients you’re treating.”

Divine said understanding what he was told pushed him to pursue a dual degree.

“I believe you need a strong understanding of research data to be able to apply it to patient care. I want to be able to take something from the bench to the bedside to be able to help my patients.”

Congratulatory messages on Divine’s achievement

Many people have been commenting and applauding Divine for such accomplishments on Twitter.

@ShahidNimjee said:

Your journey is just beginning - you will do so much

@akinola4change mentioned:

Indeed, a memorable day. You are an inspiration to loads of folks out there. Keep breaking records . Congratulations

@djg2santos added:

This is great! a cape! well deserved. Congrats @DivineNwafor2

@uanmbaekwe wrote:

Congratulations! Huge achievement!

