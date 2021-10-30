Ghanaian females who made history by holding the topmost student leadership positions in recognized universities in Ghana have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh

The featured schools are the University of Ghana, University of Development Studies and Wisconsin International University

Zeinab Mohammed Denderi, Bridget Bonnie, Priscilla Khadi Vawurah, Louise Carol Serwaah Donkor became the first presidents of the students' representative council in their schools

The students' representative council (SRC) of a university is a leadership body elected by the students of that institution.

The SRC presidency, however, is usually sort after by the male students of the institution.

YEN.com.gh has therefore highlighted four Ghanaian women who were pacesetters in taking up the highest student leadership position;

Zeinab Mohammed Denderi

Zeinab Mohammed Denderi

Source: Facebook

The determined young lady beat expectations to make history after being elected the Central Students Representative Council (SRC) president at Ghana's premier university in the northern region, University for Development Studies (UDS).

The level 300 student at the time faced a strong challenge but surprised the student body after trashing four other candidates to emerge winner with a 10 vote margin at the Nyankpala campus.

She had a total of 761 votes representing 50.3% of the total valid votes cast while her contender had a total of 751 votes, representing 49.7% of the total valid votes cast. She therefore won with a total of 10 votes.

Bridget Bonnie

Bridget Bonnie

Source: UGC

Bridget was the very first female students' representative council president at the Wisconsin International University.

The young lady won the Best SRC President at the UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards that was held in the year 2019.

She graduated from the university with a second-class upper degree.

Priscilla Khadi Vawurah

Prisicilla Khadi Vawurah

Source: Twitter

Priscilla made history in a grand style after becoming the first female president of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), Wa Campus.

She confirmed this report in a post on her personal Facebook handle after beating three gentlemen with 1526 votes representing 49.56% of the total votes cast.

Louise Carol Serwaah Donkor

Louise Carol Serwaah Donkor

Source: UGC

In 2007, Louise Carol Serwaah Donkor was elected as the first ever SRC president of the University of Ghana, Legon.

She polled 60.5% of the entire votes to become the first ever woman SRC President after 59 years of the establishment of the university.

