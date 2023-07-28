A young woman has shattered the glass ceiling by emerging as the SRC president of the University of Development Studies

She becomes the first female SRC president of the UDS Tamale campus

Netizens have congratulated Rukaya for emerging victorious in the SRC general elections

Rukaya Hussein has etched her name into the history books of the University Development Studies (UDS) after she emerged victorious in the Students Representative Council (SRC) general elections held on Thursday, 27 July.

The young lady warded off competition from other aspirants to become the new SRC President of UDS at the Tamale campus for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Rukaya Hussein emerges as UDS Tamale Campus SRC president Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang/Twitter @Shephic Sheriff/Facebook

Her election means she becomes the first female to become president of the UDS Tamale campus hence putting an end to 14 male successive male presidents at that campus.

The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and 2020 running mate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has congratulated Rukaya on her amazing feat.

Congratulations Rukaya Hussein, SRC President-elect of UDS! We applaud your commitment to making a difference, and we know that you will excel. Your victory is not only a milestone for you but also an inspiration to countless others. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead!

Ghanaians congratulate her

Social media users have also sent messages of congratulations to Rukaya with many urging to lead by example.

Barima Ababio reacted:

Congratulations beautiful soul! Rule with passion and honesty

Bawa Nuhu Issahak reacted:

Congrats to her… we did it for UDS.

Kudom Owusu commented:

Another milestone in the history of student leadership

KNUST elects female SRC President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another lady had been elected the president of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Yvonne Osei Adobea made history by becoming the first female to ascend to the position of SRC president in the 71st year of the school’s existence.

The third-year Sociology student was able to successfully win the SRC election this year after coming in second place the previous year.

