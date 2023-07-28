Police had to fire warning shots to disperse a crowd of students that clashed with another group on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

La-Dadekotopon Municipal Education Director Habiba Kotoma has explained that the incident happened between students but an eyewitness said it was between students and townfolks

Habiba Kotoma told Citi News that calm has returned and that the matter is being investigated by the police

Labone Senior High School in Accra was plunged into chaos on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when two student factions clashed on campus.

The situation got so intense that police officers called to restore order had to fire shots to disperse students some of whom were wielding dangerous equipment.

In a viral video of the incident, officers are seen chasing students away amid the firing to shots. The melee was captured on an amateur video by someone hiding behind a window.

Education director sheds light on the incident

The La-Dadekotopon Municipal Education Director Habiba Kotoma has explained that initial reports that residents of the community nearby had stormed the school with dangerous objects are not accurate.

According to a Citi News report, she explained that while the situation was still under investigation the initial reports were false.

“As of now, it is one-sided. He [a junior student] said he bought packs of food and the senior seized them and that got him angry so he decided to fight with the senior. Townfolks were not involved. It is the students…his friends came to help him that’s all. They are students also but in form 2 who are on break right now,'" Citi News quoted Kotoma.

Eyewitness account contrasts education director's explanation

However, the report said the account of an eyewitness contrast Kotoma's initial explanation of events.

The eyewitness, Gideon Martey, said the incident that started around 3:20 pm involved cutlass-wielding townfolks.

“We were at the park playing basketball when we saw the Labone students running so we turn back to look. We saw some town boys with cutlasses and knives that got people scared and afraid so we all started running because we don’t know what they might do," the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness said the incident got so intense that a female student fainted out of panic.

Wa Technical School teachers threaten to quit after student attacks housemaster

The incident at Labone SHS follows recent tensions at Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West region after a housemaster was assaulted by a student.

Teachers at the second-cycle technical school threatened to will leave campus unless the student is dismissed.

But the headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams, intervened and urged the teachers, as well as some parents who stormed the campus of the chaos that ensued on campus, to calm down.

Adisadel college student arrested for violent attack on fellow student

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported not long ago that the Adisadel College student who assaulted a fellow student has been arrested by police in the Central Region.

The student is facing charges of causing harm and assault after the Attorney General had ordered police to probe the matter.

The student was released to the Adisadel College headteacher after the arrest and will be hauled before a court on Friday.

Adisadel College victim recalled after initial suspension

Also, the victim of the assault at Adisadel College has been recalled to school after initially being suspended.

The assaulted student will receive further medical attention and psychological support.

The student who engaged in violent conduct which was captured on video remains suspended.

