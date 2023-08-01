In every election, only one person wins, and the other contestants lose despite their campaign messages

In a primary school election for Boys' Prefect, one student who was eloquent and expected to win was defeated

His opponent who won has spoken and said that he believed he would win because he put in a lot of work

The winner of the primary school election for Boys' Prefect at the Hemang Methodist Middle School has spoken.

George Wesley said that he deserved to win because he campaigned very well.

"I went class by class and told all pupils to vote for me and they all agreed that they will vote for me."

George Wesley said he will ensure there is discipline in the school

When asked what he will do during his tenure as a prefect, George who is not as eloquent as his opponent said he will ensure students are discipline among others.

"I will maintain discipline in the school by making sure that nobody will fight because we are all brothers and sisters. Also, I will engage the Parents Association to employ a worker to work at the toilet so we have more time to learn."

Comments from social media users

The video on TikTok has seen several reactions with several people describing the winner as the 'Atta-Mills' in the elections

Read some of the comments below:

@richmondnanayawaddo said:

The Winner Have The Late Uncle Attah Kind Of Character And Kwaku Have Nana Addo Kind Of Character

@kofiboakye71 commented:

moral lesson: big grammar won't win elections in Ghana again. I salute you prez Akuffo Addo

@akosuamtn wrote:

i think the teachers are doing so well cos the learners of the school speaks fluently

@Kartel indicated:

These guys are good not only with their grammar but also their level of confidence at this stage is mind boggling

@Oboyalito said:

Atta Mills This ooo n the other Is Akuffo Addo

@Azule Dic J wrote:

I disagree with those saying George is calm than Kwaku that's why he won. Kwaku will surely beat when they get to JHS

@NanaK. indicated:

George will always win in Ghans n Africa n Kwaku will easily win in Europe n America

@Zubaira Ahmed said:

The other is equally smart and could have won but he’s too known…(his Confidence) this one seems gentle

Student who lost prefect election accepts defeat

Meanwhile, the young boy who lost the election to George Wesley spoke earlier and accepted defeat.

The young boy, who is called Kweku Jumah Frimpong Aboagye, said even though he lost, he had learnt some lessons.

Kweku said he was not happy he lost, but he was happy with the lessons he learnt.

"Although I lost, I'm not upset with myself. I'm upset a little bit. Through that, I have learnt how to convince people better, and I have also learnt that in life, there are two things: winners and losers. So we should just accept if we are losers or winners."

