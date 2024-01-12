One of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants who represented Anlo SHS needs financial assistance

Solomon Azameti has been admitted into KNUST to study BSC in Biomedical Engineering but requires support

In an interview, Azameti told YEN.com.gh that he would appreciate a scholarship to pay for his education from his second to final year

Solomon Azameti, one of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants who represented Anlo Senior High School, needs financial support.

The teenager has gained admittance into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and admits he needs assistance.

Abena Manokekame, famed for her post about relationships, requested support for the Azameti on her page.

''Hello Miss Abena, I ask nothing for myself but for this young boy who has gained Admission into KNUST to read Bio engendering, but because of lack of funds, he's still home. I wish we could help him pay, even if it's half his fees,'' the post read on Facebook.

According to Abena Manokekame, the boy's dad can't afford to finance his son's education.

In an interview, Azameti told YEN.com.gh that he needs a scholarship to fund his education from his second to final year.

''Someone already paid my admission fees. I would appreciate a scholarship to finance my studies from the second to fourth year.

''I obtained 7As and B2 in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). It wasn't easy, but a benefactor reached out to support me. I still need support to finance my education,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

How peeps reacted to Abena Manokekame's post on Facebook

Social media users made diverse suggestions. YEN.com.gh selected some here.

Sam Love said:

He'll make it p33. God will come through for him.

Richmond Apore said:

How far, please, Aunty Abena? I don't know much about the application/forms process in Ghana. But as someone pursuing medicine, if it's not too late. I can provide funds for him to buy the medicine forms at other unis, so we can try to see. Then we move from there.

Leticia Boat replied:

Richmond Apore, God richly bless you for such act.

Portia Oforiwa Aberkah indicated:

Poverty is really a killer disease. Killer of dreams. I pray help locates him soon. I wish I can help but hmmm.

Laar Monipaak Jennifer reacted:

Oh I didn't see this post earlier but he could have apply for MasterCard Foundation scholarship but it's not too late.He can come to campus tomorrow to the Impact building where the Secretariat are and explain to them he heard from them from a scholar from KNUST through Facebook when someone posted his story to solicit for funds for him to go to school.

Eric Tetteh Mensah posted:

This guy is very intelligent. I hope he gets the support he needs.

