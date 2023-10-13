Adventist SHS have raised objections after being eliminated from the NSMQ competition

The school said the bell allotted for their school was faulty hence affecting them

They have also submitted a petition to the organizers to look into the issue and the conduct of the quiz mistress

The Adventist Senior High School has submitted a petition to Primetime Limited, organizers of the National Science and Maths Quiz, regarding the circumstances surrounding their exit from the competition.

The NSMQ coordinator for the school, Nana Opoku Ware in a TikTok video, raised issues regarding their contest in the one-eighth stage with Anglican SHS and St Charles Minor Seminary on Wednesday, October 11.

Delving into details, Mr Opoku Ware said a major factor that affected their quest to win the contest was that the automatic bell for the contestants of Adventist Senior High School was not functioning properly, hence resulting in them losing crucial points.

Also, he alleged that Anglican SHS wrongly answered some questions surprisingly, the quiz mistress awarded them the points.

"Some of the questions that were posed by the quiz mistress, we realized that the answers were wrong.

Mr Opoku Ware has appealed to the organizers of the competition to expedite action on their petition so they would know what action to take next.

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok shows a moment in the contest a student of Adventist SHS appeared visibly frustrated as his attempt to ring the bell and answer a question failed.

At the end of the contest, Anglican SHS Kumasi came first with 40 points, Adventist SHS came in second with 39 points, and St. Charles placed third with 16 points.

Ghanaians react to the concerns by Adventist SHS

Netizens who thronged the comments second of the video were divided, with some agreeing with them on their decision.

Ericcus stated:

yh they did the same thing to Tepa less three years

saga reacted:

wab)n a, saa....angle has only magnitude...thus bearing is scalar

Kobby Velden added:

you go dey explain explain infact you go explain taya

Adisco kicked out of NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that St Louis Senior High School defeated Adisadel College, a former champion and finalist, in a thrilling one-eighth contest.

Abuakwa State College secured the second position with 23 points, further adding to the intense competition.

The stunning victory by St Louis Senior High School served as a testament to the ever-unpredictable nature of the NSMQ competition.

