The quarter-final stage of the NSMQ got off to a thrilling start as Wesley Girls' High School faced Mpraeso SHS and Bishop Herman College

At the end of the contest, Wesley Girls' High School emerged as the winner hence advancing to the semi-final stage

Many people took to social media to commend the girls for coming out as the winners of the keenly contested clash

Wesley Girls' High School has become the first school to advance to the semi-finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz in this year's competition.

The female school from Cape Coast emerged victorious after coming out on top in a keenly contested quarter-finals clash involving Mpraeso SHS and Bishop Herman College.

Wesley Girls defeats Mpraeso SHS and Bishop Herman College Photo credit: @NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the end of the contest, Wesley Girls came first with 35 points, Mpraeso SHS got the second spot with 32 points, whereas Bishop Herman College placed third with 21 points, respectively.

Others schools. including Achimota School, St Louis SHS and Anglican SHS, would be hoping to book a ticket to the next round of the competition.

Ghanaians commend Wesley Girls

News of Wesley Girls' triumph in the quarter-final stage excited many people who took to social media to congratulate the girls for a good job done.

Jonzing Boy stated:

Massive performance from both sides, this one was a competitive contest

Straw Berry'ii indicated:

So you’re telling me Bishop Herman was thinking of winning a contest against Wesley Girls?

Eben Kwesi Arhin reacted:

Congrats ladies

Phanny Nurze commented:

Pain went straight to “Mpraeso have won our hearts FC

Vicky Vicky replied:

That was so close. Congratulations #TeamCentral

Mfantsipim get seeded spot for NSMQ 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School have been seeded to participate in the 2024 National Science and Quiz (NSMQ) after defeating Kumasi Academy and Mamfe Methodist Girls' Senior High School.

This was after the school obtained 55 points against its two opponents, who garnered 45 points and 13 points, respectively, during the just-ended one-eighth stage of contests.

The school will join the list of 27 senior high schools that successfully bagged a seed to participate in the contest next year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh