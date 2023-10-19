Yilo Krobo SHS received a joyous welcome in Krobo for their impressive NSMQ run, marking their first-ever quarterfinal appearance and earning a seeded position for next year's edition

Yilo Krobo SHS received a triumphant homecoming in the township of Krobo, where they were celebrated for their outstanding performance in the ongoing NSMQ.

The school achieved a significant milestone by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time, earning them a coveted spot in next year's edition with a seeded position.

During their one-eighth contest, Yilo Krobo SHS showcased their prowess, securing a decisive victory with an impressive score of 41 points, while their competitors, St. Hubert Sem. SHS and Fijai SHS, earned 37 and 17 points, respectively.

Despite their inspiring journey, Yilo Krobo SHS faced elimination when they encountered Mfantsipim School in the subsequent round.

The heartwarming scenes of large and jubilant crowds thronging the streets to welcome back the school and its triumphant contestants have been widely shared and celebrated across various online platforms.

The community's enthusiastic show of support reflects the profound pride and joy felt for Yilo Krobo SHS, whose remarkable NSMQ journey has left an indelible mark, not only within the school's walls but also within the hearts of the Krobo township and the broader NSMQ community.

