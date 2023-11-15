KNUST's Telecom Engineering Department unveiled an AI Assistant, 'Oduraa', in honour of the late Alberta Oduraa Quartey, an exceptional alumna known for her intellect and contributions

The symbolic creation serves as a tribute to Quartey's remarkable tenure as a Teaching Assistant, immortalising her dedication to the field

Graduating with first-class honours in 2021, Quartey was pursuing a PhD in Electoral Engineering at Clemson University before a tragic accident claimed her life on June 22, 2023

The Telecom Engineering Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), unveiled an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistant named ‘Oduraa’ in honour of the late Alberta Oduraa Quartey, an accomplished alumna.

This AI assistant, 'Oduraa', is a heartfelt tribute to Quartey's exceptional contributions and dedication to the field. Alberta, who tragically lost her life in an accident, was known for her intellect and served as a Teaching Assistant at KNUST, leaving a lasting impact on the academic community.

symbolically immortalises Alberta's legacy as a reminder of her remarkable tenure and willingness to assist others.

KNUST Telecom Engineering Department develop AI and name it after an alumna Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Graduating with a first-class honours degree in Telecom Engineering in 2021, Alberta was pursuing a PhD in Electoral Engineering at Clemson University before the unfortunate incident on June 22, 2023.

The unveiling of 'Oduraa' stands as a meaningful gesture to cherish and honor the memory of an esteemed member of the academic community.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @VOICE_of_KNUST. Read them below:

@jumieb2 said:

Warmest appreciation to the Telecom Engineering department for doing my baby this honour. God bless you all

@maskhid1 wrote:

Wow massive

@SamuelBoachie14 said:

Oh home people why

@rrexx_sstarr wrote:

Such is life

@Sir_Kwofae said:

May her soul rest in peace

@kingsbieefr wrote:

This is beautiful

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in the same SHS become doctors

In a separate story, two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user FestusLivingst1 revealed they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh