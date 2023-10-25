The funeral service of Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III has been postponed after an injunction against the process

The funeral service for the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, has been hit by an interim injunction secured against the ceremony.

The funeral was scheduled for this weekend, but seven persons close to the queen mother's family have taken legal action.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III died in December 2022, and the final funeral rites were slated from October 15 to 31, 2023.

Businesses were to be closed only on Saturday, October 28, per directives from the Ga Traditional Council.

The funeral plans also led to the postponement of the National Science and Maths Quiz Grand Finale between Achimota, Presec And Opoku Ware.

Theresa Kufuor passes on

Ghana has been mourning the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18, 2023, following which she will be buried on November 19, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute

President Akufo-Addo said the death of the former first lady saddened him.

The president described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who always supported her husband.

Akufo-Addo reportedly visited the Kufuor residence at Peduase after the former first lady’s passing.

Akufo-Addo has since ordered that flags in the country to fly at half-mast following the death.

The New Patriotic Party also directed that all flags in its offices fly at half-mast.

