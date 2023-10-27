Female graduates excelled at UPSA's 15th Congregation, winning 25 out of 39 academic prizes given

Dilys Nana Fosu-Hemaa Ohenebeng was named the Overall Best Graduating Graduate Student in the two-year program, while Margaret Kontoh-Banahene claimed the honour in the one-year program

Gideon Bempoh and Rebecca Oppong were recognized as the Overall Best Graduating Undergraduate and Diploma Students, respectively

The 15th Congregation ceremony of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) celebrated the exceptional achievements of its graduating students, with female graduates stealing the spotlight.

Of the 39 academic prizes awarded for the 2022/2023 academic year, 25 were claimed by female students, underscoring their academic excellence.

The graduation ceremonies, held from October 17th to 20th, marked the achievement of 4,746 students.

A collage of some of the female academic award recipients Photo credit: UPSA Source: Facebook

Dilys Nana Fosu-Hemaa Ohenebeng, an MPhil Finance graduate, was honoured as the Overall Best Graduating Graduate Student in the two-year program. Margaret Kontoh-Banahene, specializing in brands and communications, earned the same accolade in the one-year program.

At the undergraduate level, Gideon Bempoh, a BSc student in accounting and finance, clinched the title of Overall Best Graduating Undergraduate. At the same time, Rebecca Oppong stood out as the Overall Best Graduating Diploma Student.

The remarkable success of female graduates reflects the university's commitment to empowering women in education and celebrating their accomplishments. The UPSA community commended the dedication and hard work demonstrated by these outstanding graduates, emphasizing the university's commitment to nurturing academic excellence and empowering future leaders.

Ghanaian lady emerges best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during her call to the Bar

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Esi Amamoo emerged as the best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during the 60th Ghana School of Law induction.

In online photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Amamoo Esq rocked her induction gown and wig for the occasion.

Her look did not include accessories.

Wesley Girls' Old Student Sweeps Top Honours At UPSA Law School Graduation Ceremony

In a related development, Abigail Abrefi Antwi, a former Wesley Girls' High School student, was recognized at the UPSA graduation ceremony for her academic achievements, including Best Graduating Student in UPSA Law School and Best Student in Public Law.

She expressed gratitude on social media, attributing her success to God's grace and shared videos of the award presentations.

Abigail's accomplishments serve as an inspiration, highlighting the rewards of dedication and hard work in academics.

