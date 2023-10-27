A video of the Presec NSMQ contestants opening up on their favourite girl's school has gone viral

The contestants were meant to choose between St Mary's Senior High School and Aburi Girls SHS

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the reaction of the boys in relation to the question

The contestants representing Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) in this year's NSMQ have caused a stir after each named Wesley Girls as their favourite girls' school.

It happened during an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @NSMQGhana, where the trio were asked to choose between St Mary's SHS and Aburi Girls SHS.

Presec NSMQ contestant chooses favourite girls' school Photo credit: @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook @NSMQGhana/X

Source: UGC

The first person to attempt the question was Benedict Partey Dortey, who reluctantly chose Abugiss, adding that he would have settled on Wesley Girls if that option had been provided.

Selinam Kofi Mortey also chose Aburi Girls SHS and sided with Benedict that he, too, would have picked Wesley Girls SHS.

The third representative, Samuel Acheampong Sekyere straight away mentioned Wesley Girls SHS as his favourite all-girls school even though that option was not made available.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 80,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below

Netizens stunned by comments of Presec boy

Some old students of Presec who watched the video were stunned by the decision of the Presec NSMQ stars to choose Wesley Girls over Aburi Girls.

@elniino_GH stated:

Why he do our girls like that. It’s PREGISS FOR LIFE.

@Makavelli_0

Them be guy guy oo ah ,them dey vex me saf

@rtdjangmah

Partey dey feel Adjeiwaa paaa.. they've probably talked about it.

@l_e_w_a_nn

Herhh Partey , so like Gey Hey go finals your man fit make Gey Hey win easily ooo cos

@GMannarh added:

Why nobody dey like Merries girls

NSMQ final rescheduled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NSMQ final between Achimota School, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School and Opoku Ware School has been rescheduled for the second time.

The contest, which was set to be held on Tuesday, October 31, will now take place on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre.

Primetime Limited made the announcement on its social media handles on Thursday, October 26, where it said the decision was taken due to unforeseen circumstances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh