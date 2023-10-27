Opoku Ware School's star contestant, Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, in the 2023 NSMQ, revealed his favourite musician is Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle

Stephen led his school to the NSMQ final, triumphing over competitors from Prempeh College and Pope John SHS

His admiration for Joe Mettle's music showcases diverse interests amid academic pursuits

The star student of Opoku Ware in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, has shown that he is not only into his books.

The Form 1 student, hailed as the unexpected star of the tournament, recently revealed his favourite musician to be Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle.

Although he didn't specify a particular song, his choice aligns with his other two contestants.

A collage of Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah and Joe Mettle Photo credit: @NSMQGhana (Twitter) and @joemettle (Instagram)

Source: UGC

Despite facing tough competition, Stephen showcased his brilliance. He led Opoku Ware School to the final by defeating experienced rivals from Prempeh College and Pope John Senior High School in the intense semi-final round.

The young contestant's remarkable journey through the competition has captured the attention of many, with his school rallying behind him as he competes at the highest level.

Joe Mettle, a renowned gospel singer and songwriter, holds a special place in Stephen's musical preferences.

Mettle made history in 2017 by becoming the first Gospel musician to win the prestigious Artist of the Year award at the Ghana Music Awards.

Stephen's admiration for Mettle's talent reflects the diverse interests of the youth, even amid academic competitions, and highlights the universal appeal of Joe Mettle's music across different age groups.

As the NSMQ competition progresses, Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah's journey continues to inspire and captivate audiences nationwide.

Watch the video below:

OWASS gets rousing welcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Ware School students jubilated as the NSMQ contestants returned to campus after securing a place in the 2023 finals.

The excitement was palpable as the school bus carrying the cheering squad pulled into the campus.

In a video on TikTok, the joyful atmosphere continued as the bus driver honked the horn, adding to the celebratory mood.

Stephen Apemah-Baah Says He Felt Ill-Prepared For 2023 NSMQ

Meanwhile, Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, a Form 1 student from Opoku Ware School, said he felt inadequately prepared ahead of the 2023 NSMQ.

Despite being a first-year student, he defeated more experienced competitors from Prempeh College and Pope John SHS in the semi-finals.

Stephen's exceptional performance has set the stage for an exciting final against Presec and Achimota School at the National Theatre on October 31, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh