A team of KNUST students beat competition from Ivy League students to win the Global Packaging Award for 2024

The team, comprising two females and a male, won gold, silver and bronze medals in three categories

The 2024 edition of the competition was held in Thailand, and it was under the auspices of the WPO

The KNUST has been crowned winner of the 2024 Global Packaging Award competition.

The team representing KNUST saw off tough competition from students from Ivy League universities to win the coveted award.

The team from KNUST that won the Global Packaging Award (left) and a group picture of the school's staff and management. Photo credit: @VOICE of KNUST & @Packagingknust/X

For the stellar performance, the KNUST team received a gold medal for Best Food Packaging, a silver medal for Sustainable Packaging and a bronze medal for Food Preservation Packaging.

Held in Thailand this year, the Global Packaging Award competition is an initiative of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

The competition was set up to highlight and amplify students' talents and creativity in the field of packaging.

In a post sighted on @VOICE_of_KNUST's X page, the team that represented KNUST in this year's competition comprised a male and two females.

The trio posed with the medals in a lovely photo spotted by YEN.com.gh on the said X post.

Schoolmates congratulate them

Some students of KNUST congratulated their colleagues for their remarkable achievement, which has brought honour to the school.

@NancyAmpon53905 said:

"Wow, congratulations to the team."

@Packaging_knust also said:

"They also won the overall best innovative design gold, making it a total of four awards."

@Mansion360 commented:

"Just 4 years of introducing this program. They did well."

@BakariSaaka also commented:

"My 2 ladies and I did our best."

