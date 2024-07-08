The 2024 BECE is set to begin with 569,095 candidates at 2,123 designated Centres across the country

President Akufo-Addo led a number of people sending well wishes to the BECE candidates

The West African Examinations Council has assured of its readiness to administer the 2024 BECE

The 2024 BECE will begin today, July 8, 2024, with 569,095 candidates at 2,123 designated Centres nationwide.

The examination will end on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Well wishes from various persons and organisations have marked the start of the exam.

In a statement, the management of the Ghana Education Service congratulated the candidates for their hard work and thanked teachers, parents, and others for their role in preparing the students.

President Akufo-Addo wished the candidates luck and urged them to approach each paper with a clear mind.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, said the candidates were a "special group of students making history".

The 2024 BECE is the first one under the Common Core Curriculum.

What are the details of the 2024 BECE timetable?

Per the official timetable released by WAEC, candidates will begin with English Language and Religious and Moral Education on July 8, 2024.

Science and Computing will come off on July 9, 2024, followed by Social Studies and Creative Art and Design on July 10, 2024.

The candidates will write Mathematics and Ghanaian Language on July 11, 2024, followed by French and Career Technology, which will be taken on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Arabic will then be written on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Ghana Education Service outlined elective, mandatory, and optional subject choices.

The mandatory subjects include General Science, maths, English Language, Social Studies, Career Technology, Religious and Moral Education, and Creative Arts and Design.

