A video of some Presecans mounting the stage at their school's auditorium as they jammed to KiDi's Liquor ahead of the NSMQ finals has gone viral

While they were partying, their opponent, Achimota School, was seen praying vehemently, hoping that God would see them through

The video sparked diverse thoughts on social media as many spoke about the power of hard work

A video of some students at the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) doing musician KiDi's Liquor dance challenge a few moments before the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finale has gone viral.

Presecans jam to KiDi's Liquor as other schools pray hours ahead of the NSMQ finals

The video, captured on October 30, 2023, at the PRESEC auditorium caught many's attention and sparked debate online.

This is because while the boys were dancing and singing to KiDi's newly released song Liquor, their competitors, Achimota School, were seen praying vehemently on their school's compound.

KiDi reacts to viral video of Presecans partying to his song on the NSMQ finals day

Responding to the video in the comment section, KiDi pleaded with fans to let them be. He wrote:

LEAVE THEM ALONE

Video of Presec boys doing KiDi's Liquor dance challenge a few moments before the NSMQ finale.

Some students of Achimota School pray for their team.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video of Presec boys jubilating a few moments before the NSMQ finale kickoff

Many people believed it was important to pray; however, hard work would determine who the winner would be.

skzygote11 said:

Ah, Jesus Christ will not answer oo. Your hard work will show.

greenpearlventures said:

When you learn you don't care about secular or yaanom.

agbenu.can.do said:

This admin must be arrested . What kind of caption be this? . I know this admin, paaaa. I go catch am . Allow wanna boys! We are ODADEE

esric_ww said:

Bossu.. Everybody den en God.. No dey force people . Religious Tolerance should be practised.

prince.b.100 said:

Massa, it’s not about prayers …if you know book, you know book

jessica_naya.6 said:

Confidence very high

Presec walks over OWASS and Achimota to win eighth title and second back-to-back victory

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec, Legon, secured their eighth NSMQ trophy in a neck-and-neck final against Achimota School and Opoku Ware School, held at the National Theatre on October 30, 2023.

The Presecan's remarkable victory marked their second time getting a back-to-back win in the prestigious contest, with 40 points.

Meanwhile, Achimota School claimed the second position with 28 points, while OWASS secured the third position with 23 points, showcasing impressive performances in the contest.

