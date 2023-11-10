A lecturer has offered clarity on news that KsTU celebrated three students for moulding coal pots

In an interview, he explained that the decision to publicise what the students did was aimed at encouraging them

Many people who reacted to the video also shared views on the comments by the lecturer

The head of the Automotive and Agricultural Mechanization Engineering Department at Kumasi Technical University (KsTu) has reacted to news regarding three first-year students from his department who moulded coal pots as an academic project.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the HoD who spoke with GH One TV clarified that the decision by the university to publicise what the students did was aimed at encouraging them.

KsTU lecturer reacts to students moulding coal pot Photo credit: kstu.edu.gh @GH OnW TV

He dispelled the narrative that the university was celebrating three students for moulding coal pots.

"This is something they have done, and we have to be proud of them, but this is not an achievement."

"As a country, we have to start from somewhere and then end somewhere.

He finally admitted that news making rounds on the issue bothers him.

"We are worried, but we know God will see us through these difficult times"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 18,000 views and 140 comments.

Some Ghanaians agree with the lecturer

Some people who reacted to the video agreed with the statements made by the lecturer on the issue.

Paa Kwesi Dimanche stated:

But at least it's a good start. They're in first year. By year 3 or 4,they'll do marvellous. Hmmm!

Abinye Abdul Aziz commented:

We have to be proud of them and encourage them to do more.

Hajia Mu Na replied:

Tamale technical university produces many things yet no media telecast them SMH #tamalepolytechnic is about time oh Na this coal pot

Mawuli Steven Lionel added:

It’s unfortunate that we are in a country where people expect more of people than themselves. If you don’t celebrate them for making coalpot, how can you celebrate them when the make airplane.

