Ave Maria School in Accra proudly celebrates the achievements of two former students, Benedict Partey Dortey and Benjamin Nketsiah, who won NSMQ with PRESEC in different years

Benjamin secured the NSMQ title in 2020 after an 11-year drought, while Benedict contributed to PRESEC's eighth victory in 2023

Both served as Head Boy at Ave Maria School, showcasing the institution's role in nurturing exceptional leaders and scholars

Ave Maria School in Dansoman, Accra, is basking in the glory of two former students, Benedict Partey Dortey and Benjamin Nketsiah, who emerged victorious in the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) in different years.

In a recent Instagram post, the school proudly showcased the achievements of these exceptional individuals.

Benjamin Nketsiah, along with his teammate Gakpetor, secured the NSMQ title in 2020, marking Ave Maria School's sixth victory after a remarkable 11-year drought. During the same period, Benedict Partey Dortey served as the Head Boy at Ave Maria School, laying the foundation for his future successes.

A collage of Ave Maria School and the two NSMQ winners who attended the school Photo credit: @avemariaschgh Source: Instagram

Fast forward to 2023, and Benedict Partey Dortey, now a student at PRESEC, clinched the NSMQ trophy for the school once again, marking their eighth victory in the competition.

The school's post celebrated not only their accomplishments but also the strong foundation provided by Ave Maria School, where both Benedict and Benjamin honed their intellectual prowess.

Notably, Benjamin Nketsiah also held the esteemed position of Head Boy at Ave Maria School in 2017, highlighting the school's tradition of nurturing exceptional leaders and scholars.

Ave Maria School's jubilant post serves as a testament to the institution's commitment to fostering academic excellence and nurturing bright minds, shaping the future leaders and achievers of tomorrow.

Parents of Partey speak about their son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the parents of Benedict Partey Dortey have expressed their unsurprise at their son's achievement.

His mother disclosed that Benedict was inherently driven and had an exceptional work ethic, always completing his school assignments diligently.

She revealed that he would even do his homework in school before returning home, ensuring his studies were never neglected.

Benedict's parents proudly said the academic intelligence of their boy was from an early age. It was revealed that he skipped class one and started his educational journey from class two.

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 Winner Selinam Mortey Fulfills Prophetic Victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, a contestant from PRESEC in the 2023 NSMQ, fulfilled his prophecy in junior high school by leading his team to victory.

Inspired by his older brother's near miss in 2019, Selinam had predicted he would attend PRESEC and win the competition.

This year, he achieved his prophecy, avenging his brother's loss and becoming a symbol of inspiration for aspiring students, as PRESEC triumphed with 40 points over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School.

