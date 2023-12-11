The KNUST Debate Society won its fourth Pan African Universities Debate Championship title, beating 30 African universities

The victory includes an impressive performance at the 2023 Ghana Universities Debating Championship

KNUST's Debate Society claimed 10 out of 20 speaker awards in Ghana after competing with other tertiary schools

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Debate Society emerged victorious at the prestigious 2023 Pan African Universities Debate Championship in Togo.

The debate team beat 30 African universities, including Ghanaian rivals like the University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast.

The KNUST debate society won the title for the fourth time at the 15th edition of the Pan African Universities Debate Championship (PAUDC), held under the banner of Nutifafa 2023.

KNUST debate team wins the 2023 Pan African Debate Competition Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST Source: Twitter

KNUST's Debate Society showcased unparalleled skill and eloquence, distinguishing itself as the only debate union to have clinched the PAUDC title four times.

On the national stage, the KNUST Debate Society (KDS) continued its winning streak by dominating the 2023 Ghana Universities Debating Championship.

Out of the 20 speaker awards, KDS secured an impressive 10, demonstrating their exceptional prowess in debating. The accolades included coveted titles such as the overall best speaker and the second best speaker of the tournament.

