Antwiwaa Yiadom-Boakye, a National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, has graduated as a medical doctor from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Her journey to attain higher education started in 2017, making significant and commendable strides in 2023.

NSMQ 2017 star Antwiwaa Yiadom-Boakye graduates as a doctor from KNUST. Picture: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

The Holy Child School alumna, who represented her alma mater in the 2017 contest, has received high praise after adding her name to the prestigious list of former contestants excelling academically.

''Congratulations to Antwiwaa Yiadom-Boakye, NSMQ 2017 contestant of Holy Child School, on your graduation from Medical School.

''We wish you the best as you embark on this new journey,'' @NSMQGhana posted on X (Twitter).

See her photos below:

Peeps reacted to Antwiwaa Yiadom-Boakye's achievement

Many have posted congratulatory messages in celebration of her milestone. YEN.com.gh selected some here.

Source: YEN.com.gh