NAGRAT has called for a probe into some candidates' alleged use of AI-generated answers in the 2023 WASSCE.

The council cancelled the subject results of 3,647 candidates for bringing foreign materials to exam halls

The results of 4,878 candidates are blocked due to unreturned learning materials, among others

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called for a probe into the alleged use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated answers by some candidates in the 2023 WASSCE.

Its president, Angel Carbonu, said he was concerned by the number of schools implicated in the alleged AI cheating.

The results of 839 candidates were cancelled. Source: Facebook/Ghana Education Service

He told Citi News that WAEC needed to clear the air on students who could use AI to cheat during the examination.

“It sounds strange to me that some of the names that I’m hearing are the schools where the students had the opportunity to use AI… At what point did the students access the AI information on the mobile phones?”

WAEC withheld the results of some subjects for candidates from 235 schools who provided AI-generated answers during the 2023 WASSCE.

The council cancelled the subject results of 3,647 candidates for bringing foreign materials, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials, into the examination halls.

The results of 839 candidates were cancelled for possessing mobile phones in the examination halls.

WAEC also took similar action after discovering cheating in the 2023 BECE exams.

In general, this year's results mark a significant improvement, being the best in the last four years, as per the performance statistics released by WAEC.

Regarding figures, 448,674 candidates participated in the examination, comprising 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools.

This reflects a 5.8% increase from the 2022 entry figure of 422,883. Additionally, a minimal 0.75% (3,404 candidates) were reported absent from the examination.

