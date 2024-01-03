A Ghanaian man has triumphed over the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Exam, conquering all four sections with excellence

Over the past year, Nana Owusu Ansah Doe navigated significant life changes, including a job transition and the pursuit of a master's degree in Financial Economics

He became a state-licensed Insurance Agent, showcasing a diverse skill set in the financial sector and dedication to professional growth

Nana Owusu Ansah Doe has successfully conquered the challenging Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Exam, passing all four sections with flying colours.

Over the past 12 months, Nana Owusu Ansah navigated significant life changes, including a job transition and pursuing a master's degree in Financial Economics, where he achieved an outstanding 3.967 GPA.

In a post he shared on Twitter, he indicated that the journey didn't stop there for him, who also attained state licensure as an Insurance Agent, showcasing a diverse and expanding skill set in the financial sector.

A collage of Nana Owusu Ansah Doe and one of the two certificates he earned in two years Photo credit: @AlfOwusu Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Despite the numerous commitments, Nana Owusu Ansah demonstrated unwavering dedication to professional growth and excellence.

Comments on Nana's post

Friends, family, and colleagues have applauded Nana Owusu Ansah's achievements, recognising the significance of obtaining a CPA certification in finance and accounting. Read some of their reactions below:

@ClintonEleto said:

Congrats bro. Send momo make we cello for you here.

@Derrick_Ayim10 wrote:

HARD GUY.. CONGRATULATIONS

@readJerome said:

Fantastic accomplishment. Congrats!

@Opokuduke wrote:

Congratulations chief

@staksottieGH said:

Congrats, bro... @awere_jnr @wen_dell_now we have licensed insurance agent in AMELIKAAA

@josh_muesi wrote:

Eii all 4 in 12 months. Chale congrats bro

Ghanaian Man Conquers Academic Heights With Back-To-Back Master's And Law Degrees

In another story, Alhassan Duani Amin earned an MSc in Energy and Sustainable Management and a Bachelor of Laws degree within two days from KNUST.

His remarkable dedication to education is evident in his third post-graduate certificate, showcasing expertise in energy and sustainability, while the LLB degree sets the stage for potential contributions to the legal field.

Admitted to the Ghana School of Law, he aspires to be called to the Bar in the near future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh