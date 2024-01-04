An old student of Mfantsipim School is trending for all the right reasons following his academic success in the US

The intelligent young man was named as valedictorian at Campbellsville University

By this feat, Isaac Asare has become the first African in the history of the university to pick up the prestigious award

A young Ghanaian man, Isaac Asare has etched his name into the history books of Campbellsville University in the United States after he was named valedictorian.

The old student of Mfantsipim School was named as best graduating student at the congregation held for the class of 2023.

Isaac Asare named valedictorian at US university Photo credit: @2O something with Daniella/YouTube, campbellsville.edu

Source: UGC

With this feat, the young man has become the first African in the history of the university to to earn the enviable title of valedictorian.

At the time of writing the report, the the video which announced Isaac's academic achievement had raked in over 9000 views and was captioned:

"This is why BOTWE is trending. An elite Mfantsipim gentleman"

Watch the video

Twins brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul-Rahman Ishaak and his twin brother Abdul-Rahim Ishaak also emerged as valedictorian and salutatorian at the University of Mines and Technology - UMaT.

Their hard work paid off when they graduated with distinction, Abdul-Rahman graduating as valedictorian with his brother Abdul-Rahim emerging as salutatorian.

The duo graduated with different cumulative weighted averages (CWA). Abdul-Rahman earned an 88.79 CWA, while his twin, Abdul-Rahim, graduated with a CWA of 88.67. They both graduated with BSc degrees in Mining Engineering.

Bright Owusu Boadu named Valedictorain at KNUST

Also, Bright Owusu Boadu, an another intelligent young man has earned was named the valedictorian at the College of Agric and Natural Resources of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He emerged the overall best graduating student of the College at the 57th Congregation after he got a course weighted average (CWA) of 78.88 per cent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh