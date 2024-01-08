International students who have gained admission to study at KNUST were warmly received at the Kotoka airport

This comes after a delegation made up of mostly students from the university went to meet the freshers on arrival

The decision to meet the students at the airport was aimed at ensuring their safe transportation to campus

International stduents who were offered admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have started arriving in the country

The Voice of KNUST in providing an update on X shared photos which captured the moment a delegation from the university were at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the students.

KNUST welcomes international students Photo credit: @princedormenyo1 @Voice_of _KNUST/X

Source: Twitter

The photos showed some members of the delegation interacting with the freshers at the airport.

A continuing student, Prince Dormenyo who was part of the delegation said the move was part of efforts by the university to ensure that international students arrived on campus safely.

With this, he emphasized that the delegation was to ensure the international students have no issues with transportation to the university as well as allocation of hostels.

"Under this program, two teams were deployed to Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and Kumasi Airport. The KIA team warmly welcomes students, arranging their transportation to KNUST and their respective hostels," he posted.

"Similarly, the Kumasi team assists students arriving on domestic flights, ensuring their safe arrival at their hostels.

This operation, which commenced on Friday, January 5th, 2024, will continue until Thursday, January 11th, 2024."

At the time of writing the report, the post by Voice of KNUST has raked in over 31,000 views and 1000 likes.

SHS graduate needs financial support to study at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an intelligent SHS graduate Elizabeth Wilson has gained admission into KNUST but requires financial support to cover the admission fees.

A young man took to X where he shared details of Wilson's WASSCE results and her acceptance letter from KNUST.

Accompanying his post on his page, he appealed to the general public and netizens to come to the aid of the Odoben Senior High School student.

''Hi guys, Elizabeth Wilson got admitted to study at the KNUST tech, but she is facing some difficulties and cannot afford her fees.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh