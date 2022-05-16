A young man living in Tarkwa has built a fully functional car in the span of eight months

In a video, the 18-year-old boy revealed that he is a technical school student in his second year

He has named his car 'never give up' because of the fact that he faces a lot of challenges in his life

A video of a smart technical school student who has invented a car by himself has surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Effah Clement had the young inventor revealing that he used eight months to build a car from scratch.

When asked if he is still in school, he revealed that he is a student of a Technical School where he is reading auto-mechanics in Tarkwa. He is in his 2nd year.

The 18-year-old boy revealed that he has named his car 'never give up' due to the challenges he has been facing in his life.

In the video, he was seen driving off the car and got the onlookers applauding his creation. The name of the boy was unfortunately not disclosed in the video.

Watch the full video linked below;

