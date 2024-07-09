Some 34 determined inmates are participating in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE)

Inmates have not been left out of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE), as some 34 prisoners are participating in the exam.

According to a Citi newsroom report, the 34 include 27 juveniles from the Senior Correctional Centre (SCC), 5 from Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, and 2 from Sunyani Central Prison.

The BECE commenced on Monday, June 8, 2024, across the country, with 569,095 students taking the exam. Some determined prisoners have also decided to take part in the exam.

According to prison officials, the inmates have been taken through well-trained teachers who have prepared them and imparted a great deal of knowledge.

They, therefore, expressed a firm conviction that the prisoners would pass the exams.

Netizens react as 34 determined prison inmates writing BECE

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. Some hailed the inmates and prison officers for ensuring this, while others questioned the essence of writing such an exam in prison.

@justtcave wrote:

"So if them pass them go release them or what?"

@KWESINYARKO24 wrote:

"Okay."

@OmarTramore wrote:

"Just imagine when the invigilator leaves the room for 5 minutes."

@StormRoman4 wrote:

"Ghana will work again if we get the right leaders. This is a good sign."

@Manaja_32 wrote:

"Freedom is expensive."

@brymoabe

"Good move."

