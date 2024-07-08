A video of BECE papers being transported by drones has surfaced on social media, warming many hearts

The initiative was part of mechanisms adopted to avoid delays in sending exam papers to hard-to-reach areas

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghana's educational system is gradually improving as innovative measures have been adopted to revitalise the sector.

A video shared on TV3's X (formerly Twitter) page showed a drone transporting exam papers to some schools in the Ashanti Region.

In previous years, schools in some depraved communities experienced delays in commencing their BECE exams due to failure to transport exam papers in time, resulting from challenges such as poor road networks, poor weather conditions, etc.

One of the communities that suffered in this regard was Sekyere Affram Plains in the Ashanti Region.

Following the previous incidents, the government, led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, sought ways to curtail the challenge and introduced the use of drones.

The initiative was piloted in the Sekyere Affram Plains last year and used again this year.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of drone transporting papers to school

Netizens who saw the video were impressed by the initiative as they took to the comment to express their views. Others also called out the government for not fixing the poor roads and adopting another strategy.

@ywglobal wrote:

"Far to reach as in the roads are bad? Who is in govt? Why are people applauding instead of asking them to fix the road?"

@iamfelixg wrote:

"So will the drones deliver the WAEC examiners this way?"

@AbdulRahimLee3 wrote:

"Thanks to Dr Bawumia for the Zipline Drone Delivery System."

@MawuDomi wrote:

"Some people will still see this propaganda."

@niiwillyjr wrote:

"Is the EC watching this? I want to hear from the electoral commission about the possibilities or otherwise."

