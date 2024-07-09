Twelve BECE candidates were almost barred from starting the 2024 BECE because they were wearing slippers

The candidates from the Ho Kabore JHS Centre were told to go home after the English paper on July 8

The Municipal Director of Education, Dr Esther Adzo Yeboah-Adzima, intervened in the matter

A dozen BECE candidates were almost barred from starting the 2024 BECE because they wore slippers.

The students are required to wear prescribed cross-sandals.

The Municipal Director of Education intervened in the matter. Source: Ghana Education Service/Graphic Online

The Ho Kabore JHS Centre students were initially instructed to go home after the English paper on July 8.

However, Graphic Online reported that the Municipal Director of Education, Dr Esther Adzo Yeboah-Adzima, who happened to be at the centre to wish the candidates well, stepped in to pardon the student for the day.

At the same centre, all 260 candidates were only allowed to enter their respective examination rooms after taking off the covers of their pens.

This was done to prevent cheating during the exam. Some students are known to hide pieces of paper in their pen covers.

WAEC earlier said it had uncovered a new strategy of examination cheating where candidates conceal money and contact numbers.

According to WAEC, the numbers and money are sometimes accompanied by pleading messages.

WAEC's Head of Corporate Affairs said measures have been implemented to prevent cheating.

Reports also indicated that, finally, invigilators had been arrested by police at various centres for cheating during the BECE.

The invigilators were found to be in possession of answered examination questions for candidates writing the English Language paper.

The 2024 BECE has 569,095 candidates at 2,123 designated centres across the country.

Private schools accuse government of discrimination because of BECE fees

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Council of Private Schools recently accused the government of discrimination regarding fees for the BECE.

It said that BECE fees needed to be free for private schools.

Currently, students pay GH¢465 and GH¢214 to register for the WASSCE and BECE, respectively.

Private schools have threatened to boycott the BECE and the WASSCE over what they described as exorbitant registration fees.

