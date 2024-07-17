Management of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Hostel and DoSA-KNUST has acquired a power plant to supply constant electricity to some hostellers on campus

This acquisition would ensure a stable flow of electricity in the hostel while bringing an end to the hostellers' struggles with power supply

According to reports on social media the power plant was procured with the facility's internally generated funds

Some KNUST students would soon heave a sigh of relief from their struggles with a stable power supply on campus.

This is because the management of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Hostel, also known as SRC Hostel, and DoSA-KNUST has procured a 400KVA power plant to provide constant electricity to its hostellers.

A picture of a student learning in the dark (left) and the new power plant. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X & Citinewsroom

The 400KVA power plant was reportedly purchased with the facility's internally generated funds.

KNUST students have, over the years, been grappling with issues of stable power supply in their various hostels.

The acquisition of the power plant would, therefore, be seen as a judicious use of the hostel's resources.

This information was disclosed by the students' platform on X, @VOICE_of_KNUST.

"This is to help ensure a stable flow of electricity at the hostel," portions of the post by @VOICE_of_KNUST read.

Students react to news of the power plant purchase

Some KNUST students on X reacted to news of the new power plant purchase. Some of the views expressed are compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

@AdongoDavid14 said:

"You guys should expect a huge increments of the hostel price sha."

@SammieAppiah demanded accountability:

"They should account to us how much they used in procuring this plant. Aswear you’ll be shocked."

@MaestroHuda said:

"Good news."

@AnassArenas reacted:

"Great job."

KNUST hostel fee increment causes uproar on social media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the announcement of new hostel fees at the KNUST caused an uproar on social media.

A notice circulated on X indicated that the hostel fees, particularly in Brunei, were increased by more than GH¢1,000 per academic year.

Many students were incensed by the new increment as they took to social media to vent their frustration with the management of the KNUST hostels.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

