Dumsor To End At KNUST Hostel As Management Procures A New Power Plant
- Management of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Hostel and DoSA-KNUST has acquired a power plant to supply constant electricity to some hostellers on campus
- This acquisition would ensure a stable flow of electricity in the hostel while bringing an end to the hostellers' struggles with power supply
- According to reports on social media the power plant was procured with the facility's internally generated funds
Some KNUST students would soon heave a sigh of relief from their struggles with a stable power supply on campus.
This is because the management of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Hostel, also known as SRC Hostel, and DoSA-KNUST has procured a 400KVA power plant to provide constant electricity to its hostellers.
The 400KVA power plant was reportedly purchased with the facility's internally generated funds.
KNUST students have, over the years, been grappling with issues of stable power supply in their various hostels.
The acquisition of the power plant would, therefore, be seen as a judicious use of the hostel's resources.
This information was disclosed by the students' platform on X, @VOICE_of_KNUST.
"This is to help ensure a stable flow of electricity at the hostel," portions of the post by @VOICE_of_KNUST read.
Students react to news of the power plant purchase
Some KNUST students on X reacted to news of the new power plant purchase. Some of the views expressed are compiled by YEN.com.gh below.
@AdongoDavid14 said:
"You guys should expect a huge increments of the hostel price sha."
@SammieAppiah demanded accountability:
"They should account to us how much they used in procuring this plant. Aswear you’ll be shocked."
@MaestroHuda said:
"Good news."
@AnassArenas reacted:
"Great job."
KNUST hostel fee increment causes uproar on social media
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the announcement of new hostel fees at the KNUST caused an uproar on social media.
A notice circulated on X indicated that the hostel fees, particularly in Brunei, were increased by more than GH¢1,000 per academic year.
Many students were incensed by the new increment as they took to social media to vent their frustration with the management of the KNUST hostels.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.