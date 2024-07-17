The KNUST has held a white coat ceremony for the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2026

The ceremony, which is held every year, serves as the rite of passage for medical and health science students

The ceremony also marks the beginning of the clinical stage of their training at the university

The School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) held a white coat ceremony for the Class of 2026.

Held at the Veterinary Medicine conference room, the ceremony served as the rite of passage for medical and health science students who have completed the first four years of their academic journey.

The KNUST Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students dress in their white coats at the celebratory ceremony. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST

Source: Twitter

The white coat ceremony ushers the students to the clinical training phase at the KNUST.

Having completed their white coat ceremony, the students have two more years to graduate from the six-year undergraduate programme.

A student information account on X (formerly Twitter), @VOICE_of_KNUST, congratulated the students for their successful white coat ceremony.

"Even though the journey is full of obstacles you still smile towards those storms. Two years more to go," the post read.

KNUST congratulate their colleagues

Some KNUST students who saw the post by @VOICE_of_KNUST thronged the comments section to congratulate their schoolmates on their white coat ceremony.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the X post.

@BKpormasi said:

"Animal Doctors well done. Make sure you don’t eat your patients."

@OwusuIsaac31836 also said:

"6 years, dem try ooo. Even the 4 years sef I no dey see top."

@whyalwaysMESSii commented:

"6years be hard o Ei."

@precious_fosu also commented:

"Mmoa mmoa doctors."

@Lumii_Studios wrote:

"Main character vibes."

