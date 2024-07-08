The announcement of new hostel fees at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has caused a stir online

A notice circulating on X indicates that the hostel fees, particularly in Brunei, have been increased by more than GH¢1,000 per academic year

Many students are incensed by the new increment as they took to social media to vent their frustration with the management of the school

Social media is awash with complaints about the new fees announced by the management of hostels at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Some photos of a notice circulating on social media indicate that the hostel fees have been increased exorbitantly to the chagrin of the student population and folks online.

Some students of the KNUST Photo credit: @Jeff_Nyabor & @watsuptek/X

Source: Twitter

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, prices of the new hostel fees have been increased by over 15 per cent.

For instance, per the notice making rounds on X, a 2-in-1 accommodation, which used to go for GH¢7,300, has been increased to GH¢8,470 at the Brunei Hostel.

Also, a 2-in-2 accommodation, which previously went for GH¢6,244, is now going for GH¢7,245 while a 3-in-1 room has been increased from GH¢5,612 to GH¢6,510.

A 4-in-1 room has also moved from GH¢4,760 to GH¢5,525 per academic year at Brunei Hostel.

Uproar on social media

These increments have caused an uproar among the students, as they took to social media, particularly X, to vent their spleen.

An X user, @SolomonAbugah, who shared photos of the new notice announcing the new hostel fees, questioned the rationale behind the new increments.

"What does KNUST management want to tell the students? Does that mean every year the GUSS hostels will be increased in price by 1000gh plus? It’s bad for real," he said.

YEN.com.gh also compiled complaints from the students about the new hostel fees on X.

@Martinovibez said:

"Students are to be blamed for. We are too timid."

@BLivelyf also said:

"It's really crazy.....for me it's the way hall prices shot up from 1002gh to 2000+ is what I still don't understand. Next year it'll definitely be nothing less than 3000gh."

Reacting to a post by an influencer on X, @SneakerNyame, an aspiring SRC presidential candidate of the KNUST, Kane Nana Francis (@KaneNanaFrancis) described the new increment as "outrageous" while promising to fight for a reduction if elected.

"I will and not just mere words. I will stand for the ordinary student," he said.

KNUST student designs a mobile app for booking hostels

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Charles Frimpong, a student at KNUST has designed a mobile app for booking hostels.

He said the app will ease the burden of students in finding accommodation just by the press of a button.

He also disclosed that the Golden App will only be available to students of KNUST for the time being with plans to extend it to the rest of the universities in Ghana.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh