A video of a final-year JHS student, who recently wrote the BECE exam, weeping after he was caught cheating in the exam has surfaced online

The young boy, according to an invigilator, sent foreign material into the exam hall and was nabbed in the process

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over the incident while others condemned the act

A young Ghanaian boy who recently took the BECE has sparked laughter online after a video of him allegedly cheating in the exam surfaced on social media.

The video showed the unidentified boy wearing a peach shirt over khaki shorts, sitting behind his paper.

Invigilators and supervisors around him accused the boy of examination malpractice, insisting he brought foreign material to the exam hall.

The boy vehemently denied the accusation, stressing that he did not bring any foreign material to the exam hall.

His invigilators, agitated over the boy's reactions to their accusation, informed him about the penalty for cheating in the exam.

"Minus 10 for you. I will deduct 10 marks," an invigilator said in the background.

He suddenly broke down in tears, insisting he did not cheat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over BECE candidate cheating incident

The video of the young boy allegedly cheating in the exam has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some laughed over the video, others implored the invigilator to temper justice with mercy.

@Ishuzeimah wrote:

"Eiiii how is dude gonna score less 10 =fail."

@withAlvin wrote:

"Good qq."

@hafisudell wrote:

"Alvin why you Dey so?"

@withAlvin__ wrote:

"Ebe sad bruh. How much Borga go get sef you want deduct 10 marks."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Chale somebody’s grandfather oo."

More teachers arrested for exam malpractice during BECE

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the number of teachers arrested for exam malpractice during the 2024 BECE soared, as 16 were recorded.

Some teachers breached rules about sending mobile phones to the examination centres while others tried to answer questions for candidates.

WAEC's Head of Public Affairs said measures were implemented to prevent cheating.

